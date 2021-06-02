Alice J. McClelland, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. McClelland, 62, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the home of her sister, Karen Mascioli, with friends and family by her side on Tuesday June 1, 2021.

Alice was born May 21 1959 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of Francis M. & Mary Jean Findlay McClelland.

Alice was a 1977 graduate of Hubbard High School.

During her lifetime, Alice worked for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 22 years, where she was a training and traveling associate. She later worked 10 years for Chapter 13 in Youngstown.

Alice was known for her generosity and kindness to all and was a special and unique person. Everyone she met, she made them feel special. She was a true and dedicated person to all who loved her and there were so many fortunate people who knew and loved Alice.

She was involved in Boy Scouts and the Hubbard Band Boosters. For 15 years, Alice volunteered for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Not only did she volunteer, but was involved in the actual formation of this event in Boardman. She initially got involved because of her friend, Cathie Rosado. She worked tirelessly to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.

Alice is survived by her nephew, whom she raised Cody McClelland of Hubbard, her sister Karen Mascioli of Hubbard, her niece Tricia (Julio) Santistevan and great nephew Noah all of Virginia.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother Alan McClelland.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 5, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to American Cancer Society 1690 W. Market Street Akron, Ohio 44313.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Alice J. McClelland, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.