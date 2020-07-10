Alberta June DeRaud, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta June DeRaud, age 76, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at home.

June was born September 5, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Harry A., Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Kuhn Cracraft.

She was a caregiver for In-Home Care for many years.

June was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was a Coalburg Christian Clown named “Lady Bug” and helped lead the Children’s Praise Team. She also taught crocheting classes.

Her first husband, Robert Williams is deceased; her second husband, Harold E. DeRaud, whom she married October 14, 1995, passed away November 10, 2018.

June is survived by her siblings, Doris Mesaros of Youngstown, Janet Fair of Niles, Carole Gifford of Hubbard and Harry Cracraft, Jr. of Hubbard.

Beside her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Greathouse.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday July 17, 2020 at Coalburg United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all quests whose health allows please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in June’s memory to Coalburg United Methodist Church, 1906 Wick Campbell Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.