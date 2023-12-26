HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta A. Tritt, age 81, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Saturday December 23, 2023 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown, Ohio.

Alberta was born November 30, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Ottavio & Rose Guerriero Ruggieri.

She worked as a sterilizer for many years at Austintown Surgical.

Alberta will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband Gerald L. Tritt whom she married July 18, 1963, her daughters Linda (Paul) Aaron, Laurie (Bruce) Wylie both of Hubbard, and two grandchildren Ashlee (Sean) Brolly and Megan Webb & fiancee (Daryl Juillerat) and three great-grandchildren Ronan, Adeline, and Eleanor.

She also leaves her sisters, Rosemary (Gerald) Markowitz of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Sandra (Phil) Chasko of Austintown, and Deborah (Mark) Hudson of Cairo, Georgia.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Private graveside services will be held at Hubbard Union Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Heritage Manor 517 Gypsy Lane Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Alberta A. Tritt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.