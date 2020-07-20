Albert W. Whittingstall, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert W. Whittingstall known as “Al” age 77, of Hubbard passed quietly away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday July 18, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Albert was born October 17, 1942 in Toronto Ontario Canada a son of Albert & Edna Smith Whittingstall.

He was a 1961 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and in that same year became a United States citizen.

Al was an extruder operator at Republic Rubber in Youngstown and later for Salem Republic Rubber in Sebring, Ohio and retired in 2009 after 44 years of service. He started the Rubber Workers Union where he was a member and past president.

He served in the United States Navy as a 3rd Class Petty Officer from 1961-1965.

Al loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed home improvement projects and lending a helping hand to others.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife of 58 years the former Sandra J. Williamson whom he married December 2, 1961, his daughters Sandi Melvin, Colleen (Roy) Bolen, Alexis (Bill) Chmelik and Robin (Steve Sr.) Roose all of Hubbard, his grandchildren Bryan (Brooke) Melvin, Jennifer (Joe) White, Erik (Brooks Roach) Melvin, Amanda (Michael) O’Neill, Stephen (Mackenzie) Roose Jr., Kyle Bolen, Zachary (Meredith Donahue) Roose, Billy (Mckenzie Slagle) Chmelik, Ian Roose, Kayla Chmelik, Hannah (Mark Jones) Roose and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Brylee, Gianna, Kaylee, Charlotte, Alexandria, Antonia, Blakely.

He also leaves his siblings, Grant Whittingstall, Brenda Purchase, Bob Whittingstall, Gary Whittingstall, Kathy Townsend, John Whittingstall, Michael Creps, Joyce Brown and several nieces and nephews and his special niece Tracey.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Margaret and an infant granddaughter Bryce.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. with services following at 7:00 p.m. At Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home 407 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Al will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Al’s memory to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chahine of the Blood and Cancer Center and Hospice of the Valley.

Due to the current health situation family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

