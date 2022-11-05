YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick.

He was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a sales representative for Borden Incorporated for 45 years, retiring in 1990. Albert was for many years the Service Director for the city of Hubbard.

Albert was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, while serving during World War II, Pacific Theater. He was present for the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender and was a member of Hubbard VFW, Post 3767.

His wife, the former Sophie A. Ostrowski, whom he married September 4, 1948, passed away July 6, 2012.

Albert will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his son, Albert J. (Ruth Anne) Patrick, Jr. of Bradenton, Florida; his daughter, Joyce E. Patrick-Dorbish of Poland, Ohio; his grandchildren, Melissa, Adrienne, Philip, Erica, Kimberly and Brent and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Jr., Luca, Patrick, Michael, Rocco, Marco, Luciano, Antonio, Mia and Lorenzo.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and brothers, Gilbert and Joseph G. Patrick.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 with calling hours prior to the Mass from 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Albert will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

