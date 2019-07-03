Alan R. McClelland, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Alan R. McClelland, age 60, of Hubbard who passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Alan was born May 22, 1959 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of Francis M. and Mary J. Findlay McClelland.

He was a 1977 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Alan was a diesel mechanic for many years.

He enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his son, Cody A. McClelland of Hubbard; his sisters, Karen Mascioli (Pat Weller) and Alice McClelland both of Hubbard; his niece, Tricia (Julio) Santistevan and a great-nephew, Noah of Lorton, Virginia.

His parents preceded him in death.

