NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes L. Struble, age 89 of New Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Agnes was born November 20, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Albert and Grace Barker Fellows.

Her husband, Fred L. Struble, Sr., whom she married September 9, 1955, passed away February 11, 2009.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Fred L. (Sharon) Struble, Jr. of New Springfield, Ohio, Patricia A. Bodnar of Youngstown, Ohio, Ronald Struble of Unity, Ohio, Pamela J. Struble of Salem, Ohio and Gary A. (Shelley) Struble of Girard, Ohio; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her brother, Ralph (Ruth) Fellows of New Springfield, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Albert Fellows and Edward Fellows; sisters, Thelma Petrick, Mary Ann Schmidt and Florence Parsons and a granddaughter, Shannon Kos.

Private services will be held.

Agnes will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Special thanks to Lisa and Matt, Gary and Shelley and Darcy, for all the special care given to her.

