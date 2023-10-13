YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes K. Hendrickson, age 95 of Youngstown passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard.

Agnes was born November 15, 1927 in Walldurn, Germany a daughter of Wilhem & Emma Wollenschlage and came to the United States in 1948.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown since 1950 where she served as a Deacon and a member of the Session.

Agnes was a former member of the Youngstown Country Club, Town Club and the “Group.

She and her husband loved traveling in the United States and Canada, playing tennis, bridge, and antiquing, and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband Atty. Robert Hendrickson whom she married in New York City in 1948 passed away August 30, 2003.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughters, Christine (Henry) Angelo of Warren, Ohio, Susan (Ed) Mocker of Youngstown and Elizabeth Doody of Watersound, Florida; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three nieces in Germany.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown 201 Wick Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44503 or Epilepsy Foundation 3540 Crain Highway Suite # 675 Bowie, MD. 20716.

Per her wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Agnes K. Hendrickson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 15, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.