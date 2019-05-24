Steven T. Miller Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven T. Miller, 54, of Howland, passed away peacefully of natural causes Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home.

He was born February 28, 1965, in Livermore, California, the son of Stephen W. and Susan (Albrecht) Miller and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

A graduate of Howland High School, Steve was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He worked as a software designer and had also been co-owner in multiple Tropitan Tanning Centers.

He enjoyed computers and fixing things.

He is sadly missed by his father, Stephen Miller of Girard; two daughters, Samantha Miller of Howland and Jacquelyn Miller of Chicago Ill; his former wife, Melissa Miller of Howland and other friends and family.

His mother, Susan Miller, precedes him in death.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

