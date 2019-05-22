Steven Mark Pinciaro Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Tuesday morning May, 21, 2019 Steven Mark Pinciaro, age 56, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House.

He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on April 18, 1963 to Tony Pinciaro and Patricia (Knight) Pinciaro Evans.

Besides his mother, Steve is survived by his children, Steven (Sarah) Pinciaro of Canfield, Ohio and Mark Pinciaro of South Carolina; stepdaughter, Janine Ciardi of Columbiana; granddaughter, Aleena, Landen; stepfather, Wayne Evans of South Carolina; siblings, Ben (Karen) Pinciaro of New Springfield, Tony (Nancy) Pinciaro of South Carolina, Jennifer (Robert) Vincelli of South Carolina, Frank Pinciaro of Texas and Stanley (Lori) Horton of Texas; stepbrother, Shannon Evans of South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, Steve was preceded in death by his silbings, Darlene, Michael and Dennis.

Steve was an exceptional auctioneer who was well known and admired by many in the area. He was a true leader in the auctioneering profession. Steve's favorite saying on the auction block was "Sold to the highest bidder." He was appreciated for his skill and unbelievable knowledge in auction world.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.