Steven L. Pesko, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven L. Pesko, 95, of Champion, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 10:29 p.m. in The Inn at Walker Mill in Boardman under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born Monday, September 1, 1924 in Newton Falls, the son of the late Michael and Julia Jonas Pesko and was a lifelong area resident.

Steve was a 1942 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

After graduation, Steve enlisted in the Unites States Air Force and served his country during World War II with the 13th Army Air Force Pacific Theatre 316th Bomber Group. For his service to his country he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the European Pacific Theater Ribbon and was honorably discharged on October 13, 1948 with the rank of Sergeant.

After being discharged from the service, Steve would go on to work for 34 years for Republic Steel. During that time he was also owner and operator of Pesco Excavating and Trucking Company for 20 years and was known for building the Lordstown Short Holes Golf Course. Steve was also co-owner of Warren Aviation.

Steve was a member of the American Legion, member and former commander of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Urban Post; was a member of the American Pilots Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

He had a passion for flying and was skilled in building two pit specials; he loved woodworking, where he made and sold several items; gardening; traveling with his late wife, Pauline, in their motor home and fifth wheels and he owned a boat on Lake Erie at Geneva State Park.

Steve was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren.

He was married on April 21, 1951 to the former Pauline D. Moser and they were married for 67 years until her passing on September 1, 2018.

Steve is survived by his son, Douglas (Kathleen) Pesko of Canfield; two granddaughters, Laura and Audra Pesko of Canfield and by several nieces.

Besides his parents and wife, Pauline, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Pesko and sisters, Anna Standley, Pauline Kampf, Susan Baker and Eva Fletcher.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Thursday, October 24 in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485 .

A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., following visitation, in the church with Pastor Eugene A. Koene as celebrant.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.