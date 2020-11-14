Steven L. Hively, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Steven L. Hively, age 74, of E. Jamestown Rd., Greene Township, Greenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020 as the result of complications of COVID-19 after having a brief illness.

He was born in Freemont, NE on October 27, 1946 to Charles M. and Maxine I. (Ilgenfritz) Hively.

He was a graduate of Freemont (NE) High School and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He retired in 2010 from AT&T Corporate Sales in Pittsburgh.

He was of the Protestant Faith and other interests included, keeping up with current news and politics, ham radio, loved his dog “Ellie” and he was a true communicator, enjoying talking to and getting to know anyone.

On November 5, 2005 he married the former Suzanne M. (McDowell) Shafer, she survives. Also survivng is a daughter; Jennifer Hively, a son; Erik Hively, a sister; Linda Buchholtz and five grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Loutzhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania with the

Rev. Brenda Martin, officiating, Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Loutzenhiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services.