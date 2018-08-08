Steven J. Acri Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Steven J. Acri, 28, of Youngstown.

Steven was born in Youngstown on August 4, 1990, a son of Charles and Hope Myers Acri.

He attended Chaney High School.

Steven leaves his parents, Charles and Hope; two children, Ayden Acri and Raelynn Morgan both of Warren; two sisters, Miranda (Brandon) Coladangelo of Warren and Rebecca Acri of Cortland; one nephew, Vincent Coladangelo and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and JoAnn Myers; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Lou Acri; his uncle, Mark Myers and his aunt, Barb Myers.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations in Steven’s name be made to assist in defraying the costs of his services.

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Saturday, August 11 from Noon - 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.