Steve P. Blazek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve P. Blazek, 96, of Warren, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away unexpectedly at 5:23 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 in the emergency room of Round Rock Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

He was born on August 16, 1923, in Arnold City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Kaulic) Blazek.

Steve was a Warren resident since 1937, where he was employed at LTV for 43 years in the cold strip dept. He was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church) and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1941.

Steve was a three-year veteran of World War II and served his country abroad in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater as a Submariner Torpedomans Mate Second Class. For his service to his country he was awarded the submarine combat pin with 1 sliver and gold star, American Area Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with one star and the World War II Victory Medal. Steve was awarded an honorable discharge on December 5, 1945.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, bowled in the Republic Retirees League, was a member of Local 1375 Retirees, and Manager of the Little League Indians and met frequently at McDonald’s on North Road for coffee with his buddies from Republic Steel.

It was after the war that he came home to marry on July 2, 1949 the former Helen Zaucha and they were married for 70 years until her passing two four weeks ago on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Left behind to cherish his memories are children, Stephen (Karen) Blazek of Warren and grandchildren Jeffery Blazek (Mike Brunstedt) of Cleveland, OH, Joseph (Melissa) Blazek and great-grandson Samuel of Cleveland, OH, Jessica (Ted) Richter and great granddaughter Lydia of Medina, OH; Daughter-in-law Renee Blazek and grandchildren Lindsey and Michael Blazek all of Jacksonville, FL. Edward (Teri) Blazek of Round Rock, TX and grandchildren Jennifer Gilmore and great-grandchildren Jacob and Juliet of Round Rock, TX, David (Ellen) Blazek and great granddaughter Savannah of Dripping Springs, TX

Besides his parents and wife Helen, Steve was preceded in death by his son Michael; brothers John, Andy and Robert Blazek; sisters Mary Stangasser, Ann Butcher, Catherine Adams and Bette De Nunzio.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral Procession will leave the funeral home for a graveside tent service to be held at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 1100 North Leavitt Road, Warren, Ohio 44483, with Fr. Francis Katrinak, pastor of St. John Paul II Parish as celebrant.

Burial with full military honors rendered by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571 Honor Guard will follow in the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

