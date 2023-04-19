YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Youlanda “Lanny” Floyd Jenkins, 85 of 504 W. Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:50 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born November 26, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Willie Oliver and Beulah Phifer Floyd, Sr.

She graduated in 1956 from South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Youlanda was employed with the Youngtown Public Schools for 20 years as a Special Education Assistant, before retiring. She was also a Foster Parent and Childcare for many years.

She was a member of the St. Andrewes AME Church, Evangelical Assemblies of God, the Floyd Brothers and Family Club and the Purple Hatter’s.

Her hobbies included baking, jewelry making, loved children, dogs and helping others. She took great care of her father when he was ill.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Vonda L. (Marcellus) Lett of Youngstown; one brother, Lamont T. Floyd of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Ethel L. Pusey of Youngstown; one granddaughter, Ms. Alicia M. Lett of Youngstown; one great-grandson, Isiah of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings, Ms. Wilma Brown, Willie Oliver Floyd, Jr., Alfred Floyd, Ms. Joretta Cotton, Louis Floyd, Mrs. Julia L. Ells and Cornelius Floyd.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

