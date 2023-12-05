WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yessheca Nicole McElroy, 41, of Norwood Street, Columbus departed this life Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 4:12 p.m., at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital, following a Cardiac Arrest.

She was born January 4, 1982, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vhonda Rae McElroy, residing in the area for 18 years, coming from Warren, Ohio.

Yessheca was employed with Riverside Ohio Health Hospital for 18 years in Nutrition Services and also operated Mama V’s Food Truck.

She graduated in 2000 from Warren G. Harding High School.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling and fishing.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Keon Daniels of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Ms. Kurtticha K. McElroy of Columbus and Ms. Ricketa McElroy of Warren; a significant other, Lloyd Henry Vale Jr. of Columbus; four Godchildren, Tae’Von Dorsey, Vincent Richardson, Jr. and Miss Joi Allen all of Warren and Miss. Reign Nicole Page of Columbus; two best friends, Ms. Bridgett Stringer and Ms. Tiffany Trimble both of Columbus and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, with Calling Hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place Monday, December 11, 2023, at Evergreen Burial Park Cemetery (Columbus).

Condolences may be sent to Ms. Riketa McElroy, 260 Austin Avenue, N.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

