Windell Lockett, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Windell Lockett, Sr., 99 of 947 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, Georgia, departed this life Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:36 p.m. at Center for Primary Care Gateway of natural causes.

He was born April 6, 1922 in Shuqualak, Mississippi, the son of George and Callie Mosley Lockett, residing in the area for six years, coming from Warren, Ohio.

He graduated in 1940 from East St. Louis High School (Illinois) and attended West Virginia State University.

Mr. Lockett was employed with the General Motors Packard Electric Corporation for 34 years as a machine operator, before retiring in 1987.

He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as a past member of the choir, belonged to King Solomon Lodge #87 and International Union of Electrical and Machine Operators Local 717 AFL-CIO. He was also a volunteer for SCOPE, Meals on Wheels and a teacher’s assistant at Jefferson Elementary School.

His hobbies included reading, art, painting and woodworking.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1941-1944, during World War II, receiving several honors.

He married Marylees Hudson Lockett June 16, 1951, she died November 10, 2014.

He leaves to mourn one son, Windell (Rosemary) Lockett, Jr. of Youngstown; two daughters, Mrs. Deborah (Ozzie) DeLoach of Grovetown, Georgia and Ms. Marlene Lockett of Dayton; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Stanley Lockett.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to his daughter, Deborah DeLoach, 947 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA 30813.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.