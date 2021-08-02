Willistine Lowe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willistine Lowe, 51, of 506 Atlantic Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, July 26, 2021 at 3:54 p.m. at her residence, following complications from a short illness.

She was born March 11, 1970 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of William and Antoinette Lowe Gott, residing in the area for 28 years.

Willistine was a self-employed State Tested Nursing Assistant for 28 years.

She was a 1988 graduate of Collinwood High School.

She enjoyed cooking and reading.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Jamil Lowe, Jamieer Lowe and Donta Walker Jr. all of Warren; four daughters, Ms. Octaveya Lowe of Cleveland, Ms. Samantha Meadows of Warren, Ms. Destiny Meadows of Cleveland and Ms. Desire Meadows of Warren; her father, William Gott of Cleveland; three sisters, Ms. Shaunte Lowe, Ms. Tyjean Lowe and Ms. Lisa Lowe all of Cleveland; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; two brothers, Todd Lowe and Dwight Lowe and two sisters, Ms. Francine Lowe and Ms. Wendy Lowe.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1397 Jefferson Street, S.W., Warren, OH 44485, the home of her daughter, Samantha Meadows.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Willistine LOWE, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.