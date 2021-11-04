Willie Lee Brundidge, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Lee Brundidge, Jr., 83, of 7342 Jorgensen Avenue S., Cottage Grove, Minnesota, departed this life Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:05 a.m. at Woodbury Estates Sr. Living following complications of a chronic illness.

He was born August 9, 1938 in Mounds, Louisiana, the son of Willie Lee Brundidge, Sr. and Marie Davenport.

He spent his early years in Troy, Alabama until moving to Warren, Ohio as a teenager.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1957.

Willie was employed with General Motors Lordstown for 32 years where he was in the Repair Final Line Process until his retirement in June 1998.

Willie was a member of Friendship Baptist Church / New Fellowship Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and member of the Male Chorus.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening and Bible study.

He married Joyce Regina McDaniels August 8, 1959 and to this union raised five children.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Mark A. Brundidge (Christine) of Oxnard, California, Shawn D. Brundidge (Sheletta) of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and Matthew T. Brundidge (April) of Waldorf, Maryland; one brother, Samuel Brundidge (Cathy) of Carol Stream, Illinois; three sisters, Jeanette Brundidge, Helen Evans (Al) and Sherly Miller of Chicago, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Marcus Brundidge of Atlanta, Georgia, Jason Wilson (Jackie) of Winder, Georgia, Nicole Wilson of Gainesville, Georgia, Xavier Brundidge of Waldorf, Maryland, Noah Brundidge of Waldorf, Maryland, Andrew Brundidge, Brandon Brundidge, Cameron Brundidge and Daniel Brundidge, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce; father, Willie, Sr; mother, Marie Sugick (Johnnie deceased); one son, Jeffery L. Brundidge; one daughter, Avis Marie Edmondson (Leslie) and one brother, Richard Brundidge (Helen deceased).

Funeral services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 1954 Brier Street SE, Warren, Ohio, on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, 860 Niles Road SE, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 9473 Vess Ct., Waldorf, MD 20603, the home of his son, Matthew T. Brundidge.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

