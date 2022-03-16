YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Joe Wilson, lovingly known as “Big Will”, departed this life on Friday, March 11, 2022 to be with our heavenly father.

Willie was born June 6, 1947, to Joe S. Wilson and Mary Ella Parson-Wilson in Aberdeen, Mississippi, moving to Campbell, Ohio in 1948 and later relocating to Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended Youngstown Public Schools through East High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on August 12, 1965. He completed his general academic education while in the Navy.

After serving his country aboard USS Coral Sea (CVA-43) as a CS3 Culinary Specialist E-4 he entered into employment at General Motors Lordstown. Upon the completion of 30 years he retired on August 1, 2000.

Willie was of the Baptist faith and accepted Christ at an early age.

He was enthusiastic about the sport of boxing as an athlete, trainer and fan. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, playing dominos and caring for his prized dog, Jade.

He was a member of American Legion post 504, a member of Mixed Company Motorcycle Club and a former member and secretary of Brothers of the Hammer Motorcycle Club.

He married his high school sweetheart, Rita Y. Kirkland, on March 26, 1967 and born of this union two children, Gina and Gerald “Jerry”.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 54 years; one daughter, Gina M. Wilson of Youngstown and one son, Gerald L. Wilson of Warren; one brother, Joe L. Wilson of Youngstown; three sisters, Gladys (Herbert) Gardner of Virginia, Bessie Gilmer and Joanne Wilson, of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Christopher (Tori) Collins of Youngstown, Jasmyne (Darion) Wilson of Akron, Jordan Wilson of Warren, Jeremy Wilson of Liberty and Patrick (Kiera) Wise of Columbus; five great-grandchildren, Tarell, Caiden, A. J., Ayden and Tia; five Godchildren, Chasity, Caesare, Keisha, Rachel and Matthew, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie and Robert Wilson; one sister-in-law, Roberta Gray and one granddaughter, Tamesha Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

