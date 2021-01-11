Willie George Floyd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie George Floyd, 93, of 135 W. Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. at Greenbriar Healthcare Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born June 11, 1927 in Rockford, Alabama, the son of George and Estella Martin Floyd, residing in the area for 70 years.

Mr. Floyd was employed with the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company for 27 years as a machine operator, before retiring in 1979.

He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing and traveling.

He was widowed twice: marrying May Ola Owens Floyd in 1950, she died in 1979 and Ethel M. Patterson Floyd in 1980, she died in 1999.

He leaves to mourn three sons, James C. Floyd of Rockford, Alabama, Arthur L. Floyd and Stanley (Patricia) Floyd, both of Houston, Texas; four daughters, Ms. Fannie Wyman of Sylacauga, Alabama, Ms. Ola Mae Floyd of Houston, Texas, Ms. Angela Floyd and Ms. Annie Ruth Floyd, both of Youngstown; two sisters, Bishop Minnie Floyd and Mary Lois Floyd, both of Youngstown; 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Willie Ray Floyd and Ronnie Green; three brothers, Oliver Floyd, John Floyd and Charlie Floyd and three sisters, Annie Riley, Wilma Patterson (his twin) and Sarah Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Millcreek Community United Methodist Church.

Burial will take place at Mahoning Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

