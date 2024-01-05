YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie George Fant passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

He was born on October 27, 1948 in Youngstown; the third child of the late Reverend Willie Houston Fant and wife Mary Alina.

He attended Covington Elementary, Rutherford B. Hayes Junior High, and graduated from the Rayen High School in 1966.

After completing high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two tours of duty in the Tonkin Gulf, off the coasts of Viet Nam.

After discharge he returned home to Youngstown and found employment at G.M. Lordstown in the fall of 1968.

In 1969 Willie enrolled at Youngstown State University in a pre-law curriculum, however in 1970 the United Auto Workers Union tapped him to become the first chairman of the newly mandated Civil Rights Committee. Union activism, which led to a full-time appointment by the International Autoworkers Union, left no time for studies.

Fant married the former Patricia Pugh of Warren, Ohio. Together, they raised four sons and a daughter.

He owned and operated Beauty Galore Salon and Boutique in the Austin Village Plaza. He was also founder and president of Inner City Renaissance Corporation of Youngstown. Willie was also elected and served on the board of directors of Credit Union One.

He has coached both Little League Baseball and football and played both basketball and softball in the GM-UAW Leagues. He is an award-winning fisherman and an accomplished Alpine skier. As a youth, he won trophies in swimming.

In 2003 he rededicated himself to the pursuit of that elusive Bachelor of Science Degree. The journey began in off-site classrooms but it led to re-enrollment at Youngstown State and courses at Kent State Trumbull Campus, in addition to an extensive, required online curricula.

During the course of his studies, he received three degrees from The Moody Bible Institute of Chicago: Dec. 12, 2009 – Certificate in Biblical Studies, May 14, 2011 – Associate of Biblical Studies and May 13, 2017 – Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies. He graduated with the highest honors (Summa Cum Laude), the second eldest student in a class of over 400 from around the globe.

Willie George Fant and Teresa Turner were united in holy matrimony on March 14, 2015. They have spent a life working together and living in God’s grace. He served as Associate Pastor at Fellowship Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C. in Youngstown under the pastorship of Superintendent Ross Johnson.

Reverend Willie G. Fant was ordained by the International Church of God in Christ, Inc. on the 17th day of August, 2013. His last day of work at G.M. Lordstown was June 30, 2018 completing 50 years service.

Recently, Willie began to feel ill, and after a time of enduring a barrage of medical procedures it was revealed that the illness of cancer would indeed be an uphill battle. Even in his final days Willie’s spirit stayed strong. He remained witty, alert, and focused. To God be the glory for a life well lived.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the St. James C.O.G.I.C, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

