NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie “Bea” Beatrice Lenoir Williams, 82, of 9036 Combs Road, N. Bloomfield, Ohio departed this life Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. at the Ohio State University Hospital.

She was born June 19, 1940 in Shaw, Mississippi, the daughter of Leroy and Lady B Young Lenoir, living in the area since 1974. She also resided in Cleveland, Ohio and Mississippi.

Bea was a loving Homemaker and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and traveling.

She was a 1962 graduate of Cleveland East High School.

She married Johnie Lee Williams, Sr. October 2, 1960, and he died March 11, 2019.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Johnie Lee Williams Jr. of Warren and Jonathan Lamar (Ranella) Williams of Cleveland Heights; four daughters, Ms. Karen Lee of N. Bloomfield, Ms. Tamela (Ronald) Williams-Foy and Ms. Scharron Williams-Kane both of Columbus and Mrs. Simone (Orrin) Embrack of Springfield; one brother, Leroy Lenoir of Shaw, Mississippi; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Katherine Williams; two brothers, Simon Lenoir and Leroy Lenoir; four sisters, Lula Sims, Mattie Burtin, Tearuster Miller and Odester Marshall and one granddaughter, Alazaya Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Willie “Bea” Beatrice Lenoir WILLIAMS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.