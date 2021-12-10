CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Henderson, Jr., 73, of 3194 Deer Trail, Cortland, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at his residence, following complications of a brief illness.

He was born September 6, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Willie Lee and Elvenia Jean Allen Henderson, adopted by Eddie and Daisy Dykes.

William was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for six years as a Computer Operator, before retiring in 1974.

He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University.

He was a past member of the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board and a volunteer for Inspiring Minds and his hobbies included going to Jazz Concerts and listening to music.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marines as a Corporal from April 30, 1968 to April 29, 1974, fighting during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 star, Combat Action Ribbon, Rifle Marksmanship Badge and Good Conduct Medal.

He married Carol A. Stewart Henderson on March 14, 2012.

Besides his wife of Cortland, he leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Kelli Henderson of Cleveland and Ms. Vineta Henderson of Niles; one stepson, Anthony (Myra) Dowdell of Atlanta, Georgia; three stepdaughters, Ms. Latona Dowdell and Ms. Kim Dowdell both of Columbus and Ms. Nuri Reed of Warren; three brothers, Sai-E Jahari of Warren, Norman Henderson of Columbus and Jack Wiley of Warren; four sisters, Mrs. Elaine (William) Davie, Ms. Deborah Henderson, Ms. Martha Reed and Ms. Karen Henderson all of Warren; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and adopted parents.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William L. Henderson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.