William “Junior” Siler, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Junior” Siler, Jr., 77 of 486 Third Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., at Gillette Nursing Home, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born October 31, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Mary Ann Brown Siler, Sr.

William was employed with JC Penney Distribution for three years as a Fork Lift Driver, before retiring in 2015. He also worked for Central Ohio Shippers as a Dock Supervisor for 15 years.

He attended Friendship Baptist Church and was the former Armor-bearer for Bishop Timothy Clark of the First Church of God, when he resided in Columbus.

He enjoyed fishing, landscaping and gardening.

He married Eleanor Marie Hines Siler September 4, 1994, she died January 8, 2020.

He leaves to mourn six children, Ms. Stacy Warfield Luton of Warren, Rodney Siler of Youngstown, Moses (Roxanne) Wilson of White Hall, Ms. Karla Hines and Ms. Shania Hines both of Warren and Mrs. Mechell (Marcus) Straughn of Pensacola, Florida; one sister, Ms. Diana McBride of Charlotte, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ms. Jacqueline Dawkins.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

