William Henry Walker, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Henry Walker, Sr., 86 of 3529 Birchwood Avenue, N.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:41 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born July 12, 1935 in Silver Run, Alabama, the son of Cleveland and Annie Bias Walker, residing in the area for 67 years.

William was employed with W.C.I. Steel Corp/LTV Steel Corp/Republic Steel Corp. for 43 years as a Supervisor of the Slitter Operation, before retiring in 1993.

He was a member of Third Christian Church, where he was an Elder and formerly sang in the Men’s Choir. He was an Umpire for the Warren City Baseball League, Hill Toppers Bowling League and enjoyed bowling and baseball.

He was a 1953 graduate of Silver Run High School.

He married Barbara Jean Young Walker April 23, 1979.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, William H. Walker Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, James (Robin) Walker and David (Michelle) Walker both of Warren; six daughters, Ms. Virgina Holmes of Warren, Ms. Patrice Walker of Twin Falls, Iowa, Mrs. Carla (Henry) Biaggi of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ms. Tina Milner of Warren, Ms. Michelle Willock of Canton and Mrs. Barbara LeAnn (Adrian) Gee of Dallas, Texas; three stepsons, Frankie (Wendy) Scott of Columbus, Elliott Scott of San Diego, California and Steffon Scott of Warren; four stepdaughters, Mrs. Kassandra (Larry) White of Warren, Ms. Sheila Scott-Wallace of Henderson, Nevada, Mrs. Sonya (Luis) Otero of Woodland Park, New Jersey and Mrs. Ericka (Jose) Rivera of Harker Heights, Texas; one brother, Leroy (Mary) Walker of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Mrs. Ruth (Richard) Morton of Canton and Ms. Annie Lois Ball of Chicago, Illinois; forty-two grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents., one daughter, Ms. Mary Ann Walker; two brothers, Eddie Bias and Cleo Walker and three sisters, Miss Ruby Walker, Ms. Della Murray and Ms. Doris Gunther.

A Walk Thru will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 3529 Birchwood Avenue, N.E., Warren 44483, the home of his wife, Barbara Walker.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

