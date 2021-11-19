William Henry Kitchen Murrell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Henry Kitchen Murrell, 68, of 141 Leland Avenue, San Francisco, California, departed this life Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He was born May 30, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard Kitchen and Fannie Mae Murrell Copeland, residing in San Francisco for five years.

William was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.

His hobbies included singing, watching westerns and sci-vi movies and he was a poet.

He leaves to mourn one son, Bryant Wills of Columbus; three daughters, Ms. Stacey Kitchen and Ms. Helen “Dee Dee” Kitchen, both of Akron and Miss Stacie Renee Murrell Bush of Columbus; his father, Howard Kitchen of Youngstown; seven brothers, Clarence (Nellie) Kitchen of Youngstown, Oscar (Lejuan) Kitchen of Warren, Tony (Crystal) Copeland of Tampa, Florida, Larry Copeland of Buffalo, New York, Shawn Copeland of Youngstown, James J. Copeland of Campbell and Vernon Hollis of Akron; three sisters, Mrs. Lela (Richard) Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, Ms. Carmen Wilkins and Mrs. Arlene (Robert) Bush, both of Columbus; one aunt who reared him, Ms. Frances DuVal of Columbus; six grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; two sons, Jerome Kitchen and William Kitchen, Jr. and two brothers, Terry Kitchen and Keith Copeland.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Shiloh Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William Henry Kitchen Murrell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.