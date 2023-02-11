WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Eugene Merlino, 83, of 2780 Orchard Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:22 a.m., at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born July 18, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Margaret Mullens Merlino.

William was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 25 years as a facilities engineer before retiring in April 16, 2006.

He served as a merchant marine from 1960-1967.

He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Niles Kingdom Hall, a 61-year member of Amateur Radio Relay League Extra Class and enjoyed reading and arm chair traveling.

He married Carol Juanita Robinson Merlino June 15, 1968.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, William Scott (Jennifer) Merlino of New Lyme, Ohio and Joshua Eugene Merlino of Warren, Ohio; five brothers, John Merlino, Jr., of Orwell, Ohio, James (Teresa) Merlino of Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas (Sandy) Merlino of Youngstown, Ohio, Kenneth (Sheila) Merlino of Pensacola, Florida and Veto Merlino of Bristolville, Ohio; one sister, Mrs. Jill (Rick) Pennell of Mystic, Connecticut; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Howard “Buddy” Merlino, Nick Merlino and Albert Merlino.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Niles Kingdom Hall.

Zoom: 94164815014 Password: Kingdom.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jehovah’s Witnesses Niles Kingdom Hall.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

