WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles Carper, 68 of Parkwood Drive NW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 3:27 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, from complications of an extended illness.

He was born November 15, 1954 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of William Moses and Mary Elizabeth Peachy Carper.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School.

William was the Owner/Operator of Will’s Trucking Company for 15 years, before retiring in 1984.

After the passing of his sister in 2001 he stepped in and became the glue to the family taking care of her children and grandchildren as his own. When anyone needed anything he was there with no questions whatsoever. He was very caring, loved his family and if you were hungry he’d spend his last dollar getting you something to eat. His door was always open to someone in need. He enjoyed gardening, which resulted in him having multiple big gardens and in his older years having a small one in his yard every year. He always would play cards with his buddies and having good laughs with them. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his great-great nieces and nephews which included taking walks around the block and doing homework with them.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Sonya Weaver Carper of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Erika Carper of New Jersey; two brothers, Carl (Evelyn) Jackson of Warren and Ernest (Minnie) Jackson of Lyneville, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-nephew, whom he raised, Jiovanni Williams and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Eric Payne; one brother, David Jackson and one sister, Carol Williams.

Private services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to Sonya W. Carper, 1944 Parkwood Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William Charles Carper, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.