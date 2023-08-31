WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. “TK” King, 67, formerly of Warren, departed this life Saturday, August 26, 2023, from injuries suffered from a car accident.

He was born September 30, 1955 in Trinidad, West Indies, the son of Clebert and Jean Robertson King, moving to Warren, Ohio in 1972, later moving to Florida.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Trinity College (Trinidad) for 2 years.

TK was employed with Rick Case for many years as a Car Salesman. He also worked for Warren General Electric.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years, receiving several honors.

He enjoyed traveling, listening to Soca music and loved to cook. He was also known for his special cakes.

He leaves to mourn four sisters, Ms. Donnie King of Orlando, FL, Ms. Charmaine King of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Ms. Paula Hadden of Warren and Mrs. Donna Smith of Orlando, Florida and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eric George Funeral Home, 6107 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida, with calling hours from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to his sister, Paula Hadden, 2401 Cranwood Drive, S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Local arrangements were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

