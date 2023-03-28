WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard LeRoy Ball, 69, of 9072 Chalfonte Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1:35 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 12, 1954 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of Lee Frank and Cora Perdue Ball, residing in the area for 68 years, coming from Luverne.

Willard was employed with Denman Tire & Rubber Company for 32 years as a ball bearing operator, before retiring in 2005. He also worked for Mamie’s Daycare.

He was a member of the Church of the Living God.

He enjoyed watching sitcoms, his favorites were “Fresh Prince of Belair”, “Cops” and “Married with Children”.

He was a 1972 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He married Mamie Dell Akins Ball April 14, 1981; she died May 28, 2021.

He leaves to mourn one son, DuJuan Lamon (Shamonique) Ball of Warren; three daughters, Mrs. Brandy (Marcus) Crum of Warren, Mrs. Ashantii (William) Castleberry of Columbus and Ms. Marselle Ball of Warren; one brother, Calvin Ball of Arlington, Texas; one sister, Ms. Lydia Lampley of Warren; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Walter Ball and one sister, Ms. Cynthia Ball.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards for the family may be sent to 9072 Chalfonte Drive, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.