LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilbert “Bert” Johnson, Jr., 79, of 2220 E. Arms Drive, Liberty Township, Ohio, departed this life Monday, July 25, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born December 18, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wilbert and Mary Antonette Steel Johnson, Sr., residing in the area for 32 years, coming from Warren, Ohio.

He was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Bert was the Owner/Operator of Bert Johnson Realty for 51 years and was a licensed appraiser. He was also the bailiff for Warren City Municipal Court and Co-Owner of The Three Gents Lounge.

He received the 50 years of Service Realty Award and was an inductee of the Trumbull County African Achievers Association Hall of Fame.

He married Patricia A. Ervin Price Johnson September 2, 1990.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church and King Solomon Masonic Lodge #87.

Bert enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Besides his wife of Liberty Township, he leaves to mourn one son, Kim Sterling (Michelle) Johnson of Cincinnati; one daughter, Mrs. Tonya (Todd) Johnson-Gilliam of Gahanna; two stepsons, Quincy D. (Nellie) Muhammad of Warren and Jonathan L. (Stefanie) Price, Jr. of Youngstown; two sisters, Mrs. Brenda (Rodney) Gooden and Ms. Elayne Johnson, both of Atlanta, Georgia; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wayne Samuel Johnson and two grandchildren, Tyler Price and Cameron Price.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wilbert “Bert” Johnson, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.