WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell Todd Dansler, 59, of 1724 Arthur Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in Youngstown, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born October 25, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kelton and Nettie Mae Bryant Dansler, Jr.

Wendell was employed with Labors International Union of North America Local 935 for 35 years as a Laborer and former Business Manager, before retiring in 2020. He also worked at American Traffic Service Association as a Registered Flagger for the State of Ohio.

He enjoyed football, playing cards, Dominos and Billiards and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He really enjoyed helping people.

He married Ursula High Dansler.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn, one son, Shaun Lydell Peterman of Cleveland; one daughter, Ms. Jada Shamara Peterman of Warren; four brothers, Gary (Lois) Dansler of Newark, Kelton Dansler III and Reginald Dansler both of Columbus and Rodney Dansler, Sr., of Glenburne, Maryland; three sisters, Ms. Jacqueline Dansler of Rialto, California, Mrs. Thelma (Alfred) McCoy of Reynoldsburg and Ms. Terry Thornton of Glenburne, Maryland; one grandchild, Shaun L. Peterman, Jr. and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Derrick Dansler and one sister, Ms. Victoria Dansler.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

