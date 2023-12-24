WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Wanda Gene Gunther Richardson, 77, of Willard Avenue, S.E., Warren, departed this life Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 8:33 p.m. at Best Days Senior Living, from complications of an extended illness.

She was born March 13, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of William and Anna Kate Wright Gunther Sr. and also raised by stepfather, Elijah Murray.

She was a 1964 graduate of Howland High School.

Wanda was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 30 years as a wire cutter, before retiring in 2002.

She was a member of the Supreme Counsel of the House of Jacob, the Sons and Daughters of God, Senior Saints and was a Calendar Agent.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and playing Bingo.

She married Elder Samuel Lee Richardson Sr. on October 6, 1973, he died on February 7, 2000.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Victor L. Richardson, Samuel L. Richardson Jr. and David Michael Richardson all of Warren; two daughters, Mrs. Andrea L. (Aurelio) Dismuke of Blacklick and Ms. Carmen Hill of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Diane (Dennis) Franklin of Howland and Ms. Tracey Murray of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, two brothers, William Gunther Jr. and Ralph Murray and one sister, Ms. Charlotte Gunther Walker.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Supreme Counsel of the House of Jacob. The burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Andrea L. Dismuke, 201 Strathsprey, Blacklick, OH 43004.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wanda Gene Gunther Richardson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.