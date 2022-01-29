YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Ransaw, Sr., 82 of Bullhead, Arizona departed this life on Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 11, 1939, in Alexander City, Alabama the son of M. L. Ransaw, Sr. and Helen Burns.

He was a millwright for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company until its closure in 1977. Shortly after he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he retired to Bullhead, Arizona. While in Milwaukee, he owned a bar called Walt’s Big R.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Shenita Miller of Alabama, Debra (Troy) McIntosh of Campbell, Ohio and Glynda Miller of Dacula, Georgia; three sons, Darin (Robin) Ransaw of Suffolk, Virginia, Walter (Crystal) Ransaw and William Ransaw, both of Youngstown, Ohio and Walter Williams of Bullhead, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, M. L. (Marilyn) Ransaw, Jr. of Henderson, Nevada and Jackie Ransaw of Youngstown, Ohio as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Alex Ransaw and a sister, Doris Brown.

He will be laid to rest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Local arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.