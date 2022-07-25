YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waldy A. Vega, Sr., 54, of 1085 Compass W. Drive, Youngstown, departed this life Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born May 18, 1968 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, the son of Luis Vega and Carmen Yobobis Santos, residing in the area since 1985, coming from Puerto Rico.

Waldy was a self-employed landscaper for many years and his hobbies included working on his cars and computers.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Jose A. Pagan and Waldy A. Veg,a Jr. both of Youngstown; two daughters, Mrs. Catalina (Chris) Smallwood and Ms. Doris A. Vega both of Youngstown; one brother, Jason Yobobis of Puerto, Rico; one sister, Mrs. Yamilett (Angel) Ruiz Yobobis of Puerto, Rico; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jabiel L. Vega.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Cards and condolences for the family may be sent to the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, 632 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or emailed: Sterlingawilliams@yahoo.com.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Waldy A. VEGA Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.