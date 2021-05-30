Vincent Lamar Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Lamar Johnson, 57, of 2254 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:24 a.m. at the UPMC Mercy Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 25, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Curtis and Louise Williams Johnson, Sr.

He graduated in 1981 from Warren Harding High School.

Mr. Johnson was employed with the Delphi Packard Electric Corporation for nine years as an Assembler, before retiring in 2003.

He was a Committeeman for I.U.E.-C.W.A. Local 717 and his hobbies included bowling, Bingo, singing, cooking and going to the Casino.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Louise W. Johnson of Warren; one brother, Eric Johnson of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Denise (James) Arrington of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; two Godchildren, Ms. Kiera L. Moore of Columbus and Kenneth D. Fuller II of Tampa, Florida; two best friends, Lloyd McCoy, Sr. and Alfred Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Curtis Johnson, Jr.

Private Services were held Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Cards and condolences may be sent to his mother, Louise Johnson at 3368 Dunstan Drive NW, Apt. 4, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

