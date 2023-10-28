GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Ree Rice, 71, of East Main Street, Girard, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 1:42 p.m. at his residence.

He was born January 29, 1952 in Cohocton, New York, the son of William Merrill and Annie Bertha Steele Rice, residing in the area for eight years, coming from Liberty Township.

Victor enjoyed sports and writing.

He served honorably in the United States Army as a Sergeant E6 from 1972-1974 during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving the National Defense Medal.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Rica Rice and Ms. Raven Rice, both of Hayward, California and Ms. Roxie Rice of Honolulu, Hawaii; four brothers, Robert Rice of Girard, Anthony Rice, Milton Rice and Reginald Rice, all of Youngstown; four sisters, Ms. Mariam Rice of Youngstown, Ms. Eva Rice of Boardman, Ms. Vivian Rice and Ms. Sylvia Sheridan, both of Liberty; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willie L. Rice, James Richard Rice and two sisters, Ms. Lillie Canyon and Ms. Marie Rice.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

