WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas and Julia Mae Rawlings Trimble, Sr.

Verinda was employed with NeoCom Solutions for ten years as a telemarketer, before retiring in 2016.

She was a 1970 graduate of Warren Harding High School.

She was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed shopping, crafts, roller skating and softball.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Lindel (Tatisha) Trimble of Killen, Texas and Darrell Trimble of Warren, Ohio; one daughter, Ms. Vanessa (Larry) Bethea of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, Vernon Trimble of Arlington, Texas and Donovan (Michelle) Trimble of Jacksonville, Florida; one sister, Ms. Carol Trimble of Warren, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; fiancé, Ron Harsch and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Derrick “Dink” Trimble; one brother, Douglas Trimble, Jr.; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her sister, Carol Trimble, 1631 Keri Drive SW, Unit 1805, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

