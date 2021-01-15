Vanessa Rae Hugley, Waren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa Rae Hugley, 64, of 1370 Blakely Circle SW, Warren, departed this life suddenly Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:46 p.m., at her residence.

She was born September 29, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rayford and Francis McCleary Benford, residing in the area for 12 years, coming from Cincinnati.

She graduated in 1974 from Warren Western Reserve High School.

She was employed with the IRS for 10 years as a Clerk, before retiring in 2009.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, the NAACP and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, shopping, crocheting and traveling.

She leaves to mourn, one son, Aric L. (Allyson) Hugley of Jersey City, New Jersey; one daughter, Mrs. Lawanda (Asante) Thompson of Orlando, Florida; his mother, Ms. Francis S. Benford of Warren, Ohio; one brother, Thomas Benford of Panama City, Florida; two sisters, Ms. Barbara Jackson of Liberty, Ohio and Ms. Melinda Humphreys of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Bill Benford.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will take place Tuesday, January 18, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 3066 Lynnwood Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

