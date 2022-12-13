BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa “Net” Darby, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born February 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Etheridge and Elizabeth Jackson Darby, residing in Baltimore, Maryland for 15 years, before returning to Youngstown.

Vanessa was employed with CVS for 20 years as a pharmacy technician and supervisor and was a 1977 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a member of the Metro Assembly of God Church, where she served on the Women’s Auxiliary, led Women’s Retreats and delivered several sermons.

Her hobbies included watching tennis, hosting tea parties and Bible Study.

She leaves to mourn one sister, Mrs. Leda (Edward) Daniels of Alliance, Ohio; three brothers, Eric Darby of Yuma, California, Richard (Schandra) Lewis of Houston, Texas and Kevin (Erica) Darby, Sr. of Westminster, Maryland and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Vanessa enjoyed spending time with family, especially the younger generation.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Center. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

