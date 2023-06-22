YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Van Lee “Pee Wee” Ford, 60, of Old Furnace Road, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation & Healing, following complications from a short illness.

He was born June 29, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Chester and Roberta Williams Ford.

He graduated in 1989 from South High School and in 1993 from Youngstown State University with a B.S. degree in accounting.

Van was an Owner/Operator of his own cleaning company.

He was a volunteer for the Youngstown Playhouse, DeYor Performing Arts Center and Millcreek MetroParks Lanterman’s Mill. His hobbies included bowling, basketball, writing journals, camping and photography.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Roberta Williams Ford of Youngstown; one brother, Donnely (Tammy) Ford of Youngstown; one sister, Mrs. Gwendolyn Joyce (Willie Elam) Reynolds of Youngstown; five nephews, Gary Reynolds, Jr., Aaron (Tierra) Reynolds, Darrell Ford, Dwan (Ashley) Ford and Tyree Robinson all of Youngstown; six nieces, Ms. Aleisha Reynolds, Mrs. Tanika (Maurice Jr.) Clardy, Ms. Ashley Reynolds, Ms. Doniqua Ford, Ms. Shakeya Bratton and Ms. Tiffany Bratton all of Youngstown; great-nephews, Aaron Reynolds, Jr., Aaris Reynolds, Dwan Ford, Jr., Michael Reynolds and Jordan Reynolds; great-nieces, Mya Clardy, Malia Clardy, Aalyah Reynolds, Aamari Reynolds, Jamayah Adkins and Anya Reynolds; brother-in-law, Vernon Brown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Cynthia Newell Brown.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel, with calling hours from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Masks are recommended.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

