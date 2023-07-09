WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Van D. Nelson, Sr., 84, of 2823 Beal Street NW, Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 3, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born July 21, 1938, in Lowndes County, Alabama, to the union of Archie D. and Betty Malisham Nelson.

Van attended the Greenville Training Center Greenville, Alabama and left home as a teen to take up residence with his oldest sister, Zettie Hale and family in Braceville Township.

He married in 1958 and then again in 1973.

Van retired from Delphi Packard after working there for over three decades.

He was a member of the NAACP and claimed the East Side Church of Christ as his church home.

A devoted fan of classic R&B music, he attended several live concerts citing James Brown, Donny Hathaway and Luther Vandross as his favorites. There were countless nights when the family would gather with him in his basement to observe special occasions or to just hang out. He was known for his moving performance of an old-school dance called the Camel Walk. Van was an award-winning winemaker whose top-quality wines earned him several gold medals at wine contests held by the Italian-American Festival. He was a self-made soul food chef specializing in ribs, candied yam and butter beans. At one time, he enjoyed local fame because of his expertise on the pool table. He was a regular visitor to the corner store where he would lay a wager on his favorite digits. He was a devoted sports fan who followed the Cleveland Browns and the Guardians regardless of their records. If he had been a few inches taller, Van could have been America’s Next Top Male Fashion Model with his flair for fashion, enticing smile and pretty boy looks.

He married Beverly Davis Nelson in 1981.

Left to cherish his precious memory are his wife of Warren; sons, Van (Wanda) Nelson, Jr., of Warren, Tyrone Nelson of Columbus, Toriano (Ila) Nelson of Youngstown, Robert L. (Felicia) Davis and Tim (Natasha) Davis, both of Warren; daughters, Anitra (Billy) Dotson and Rhedonda Nelson, both of Columbus, Terriea (Maurice) Johnson of Warren, Vania (Derek) Phillips of Auburn, Alabama, Anita Davis of Warren, Kimberly Davis of Tallahassee, Florida, Crystal (Arthur, Jr.) Ward of Cleveland and Robin Davis of Canton; Godson, Ronald Broome, Jr., of Monroe, North Carolina; brothers, William Rudolph and Clarence Rudoph of Greenville, Alabama and Johnny Rudolph of Birmingham, Alabama; sisters, Corinthia Knight, Georgia Glass, Carolyn (Robert) Sanders and Gussie Rudolph, all of Greenville, Alabama, Essie Lanier of Sheffield, Alabama, Lottie (Johnny) Milhouse and Doris Rudolph of Birmingham, Alabama; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Emmett Nelson, Louis Roy Nelson and Mac Russell Nelson; sisters, Zettie Hale and Lucinda Rudolph; a son, Kevin Nelson and daughter, Vivian Nelson May.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Eastside Church of Christ, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were entrusted to the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Van D. Nelson, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.