Trale’ Caprice Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trale’ Caprice Williams, 26, of 1508 Deerfield Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 1:25 a.m.

She was born July 10, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Traver D. Williams and Aleatha Barnes.

Trale’ was employed with the Warren City Schools for one year as a Certified Bus Driver.

She was a 2012 graduate of Sharon High School, attended Clairon College and received her CDL in Truck Driving.

She received several awards from Upward Bound and enjoyed dancing and singing.

She leaves to mourn her father, Traver D. Williams and mother, Ms. Aleatha Barnes both of Warren; eight brothers, Delshawn Bell of Warren, Jontae Barnes and Darius Barnes both of Pennsylvania, Tyree Jackson of Youngstown, Tyreese Williams, Daniel Williams and Daquan Perry all of Warren and Trashon Bell of Cleveland; eight sisters, Ms. Diedra Sherman, Ms. Tramaun Williams, Ms. Treasure Williams all of Warren, Ms. Tradajah Williams of Pennsylvania, Ms. Alasha Williams, Ms. Ashanti Barnes, Ms. TreVaire Bell and Ms. Ternney Williams all of Warren; grandparents, Virgol Owens and Mrs. Jimmie Williams both of Warren and a host of nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Trevion Williams and grandparents, Sylvester D. Williams and Ms. Vickie Barnes.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 1508 Deerfield Street, S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Trale’ Caprice Williams, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.