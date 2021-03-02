Tracey Allen Lyons, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracey Allen Lyons, 56, of 652 Commerce Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born July 31, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Allen Edwards Lyons, Sr. and Gloria Jean Hargrave, residing in the area for three years, coming from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She graduated in 1982 from Warren G. Harding High School.

Ms. Lyons was employed with Infinity Homecare Solutions for three years as a nurse’s aide. She also worked for Senior Bridge, Personal Touch and Helping Hands as a nurse’s side.

She enjoyed cooking and reading.

She leaves to mourn one son, De’Avery Quincy Allen Lyons of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Toknojua Lynn Lyons of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her mother, Ms. Gloria Jean Hargrave of Warren; three brothers, Cedric Devon (Vernita) Lyons, Sr. of Warren, Lance Cee Minor of Detroit, Michigan and Dennis Cee Minor of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Paulette Hargrave of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Ms. Sharnette Shinn of Columbus; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Allen Edward Lyons, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to her mother, Gloria Jean Hargrave, 1389 Hazelwood Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Tracey Allen Lyons, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.