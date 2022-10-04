WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Major Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., 63 of 6919 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long battle with Cancer.

He was born May 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Maggie Caldwell Raimey, returning to Warren in 2011 from Virginia.

Major Raimey was employed with the Beacon Partners and KPMG for 21 years as a medical consultant.

He was a 1978 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received a Master’s Degree from Boston University in Education.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board and Secretary of the Brotherhood. He also served on the board of Inspiring Minds, the Committee for Christmas on the Square.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, spending time with his family and was a diehard Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army for 21 years, retiring in 2001, serving during the Gulf War, receiving the Defense Meritorious Service medal, Army Commendation medal, several medals, ribbons and many commendations.

He married Tammera Davis Raimey January 23, 1979.

Besides his wife of West Farmington, he leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Sharee (Rocky) Reiner of Morgantown, West Virginia; one son, Timothy (Cassondra) Raimey, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Ms. Maggie Raimey of Warren; one sister, Ms. Robin Raimey of Warren; five brothers, Robert Raimey of Louisville, Kentucky, Terry Raimey of Austintown, Michael Raimey of Warren, Scott Davis of Atlanta, Georgia and Carlos Davis of Warren; six grandchildren, Trey, Brock, Lillian, Aubrey, Anja and Theodore and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; two sisters, Kimberly Raimey and Linda Redd; one brother, Thomas Raimey and one nephew, Cory Raimey.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Timothy was a proud son of Warren and continued service to his community until he was called to return to our Lord. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Inspiring Minds or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

