WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Edmonds, 90, of Milton Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:45 a.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 6, 1933 in Warrenton, North Carolina, the son of John and Jannie Thomas Edmonds, residing in the area for 72 years, coming from Warrenton, North Carolina.

Thomas was employed with Republic Steel/LTV Steel and WCI Steel Corporations for 42 years as an Assistant Roller, before retiring in 1995.

He was a 1952 graduate of John R. Hopkins High School (Warrenton).

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, where he was a former Usher, belonged to the King Solomon Lodge #87 and Bazeleel Consistory #15, where he was a 32nd Degree and past Financial Secretary for the Louis Mitchell Lodge #222. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PFC from 1953-1957 during the Korean Conflict, receiving several honors.

He married Irene Coleman Edmonds August 26, 1997.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, Donald (Catherine) Edmonds of Columbia, South Carolina and Steven (Elsie) Muhammad of Cincinnati; two daughters, Ms. Patricia Edmonds and Ms. Denise Edmonds both of Columbus; three stepsons, Joseph Coleman of Warren, Henry J. Coleman of Warren and Lawrence Coleman Sr. of Columbus; two stepdaughters, Ms Debbie L. Provitt and Mrs. Valerie (Rickey) Bell both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Nancy Beale of Richmond, Virginia; twenty-nine grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; fifteen great-great grandchildren; a special nephew, Robert Edmonds of Las Vegas, Nevada; a special great-granddaughter, Ms. Rahmiya Provitt of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Zachary Edmonds; four brothers and six sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Second Baptist Church, Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., a Masonic Service will be held.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

