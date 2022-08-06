YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 28, 1942 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of John and Alberta Hurst Moncrief, residing in the area since 1958, coming from Mobile, Alabama.

He was a 1960 graduate of North High School.

Tom was employed with General Motors Lordstown B.O.C. Division for 30 years as a relief man, before retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the Triedstone Baptist Church.

He was a member of U.S.W.A. Local 1117.

He married Judith “Judy” Ann Talbott Moncrief June 17, 1960.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn two sons, Thomas Eric Moncrief of Atlanta, Georgia and Phillip Stefan (Michelle) Moncrief of Florida; two brothers, Richard (Vernell) Moncrief and Days Moncrief (Caroline) both of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Molly Peavy, Ms. Luberta Tubbs and Ms. Mary McCall all of Youngstown; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Leon Moncrief.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

