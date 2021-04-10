Thomas S. Gray, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas S. “Tommy” Gray, 85, died Monday, April 5, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. His battle with Alzheimer’s disease in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the illness challenges Tommy came out the hero and stayed strong until the end.

Tommy was born in Warren, Ohio on October 17, 1936 to the parents of Theola Gray and Leatha Solomon Gray. He was a proud long-time resident of Warren, Ohio. His cheerful attitude, bright smile and eye for fashion will be missed by all in the community. Tommy recent hobbies included drinking a cold Pepsi soda while sharing fond memories of his life with his family and the staff of Harts Harbor Health Center.

Survivors include his children, Earl (Anae) Waters of Warren, Anthony Thornton of Loganville, Goergia, Holli Anderson of St. Louis, Missouri and Crystal (Jerry) Turner of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Ralph C. (Lorraine) Gray, Sr. of Chicago, Illinois; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, four brothers, two sisters and two grandchildren.

Tommy will be honored with a private short beachside celebration and ash scattering ceremony.

The family of Tommy Gray ask that all of his family and friends honor him by simply living your lives to the fullest as he did.

