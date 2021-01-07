Thomas Milton “Buck” Howard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Thomas Milton “Buck” Howard, 77, of 2418 Palmyra Road SE, Warren, departed this life Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:48 p.m. at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 25, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wilbert and Juanita Milon Howard.

Elder Howard was employed with the City of Warren Street Department for one year as a laborer.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and was a 1990 graduate of the State of Ohio Vocational School, majoring in Retail Marketing Management.

He was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where he was an Elder and enjoyed fishing, sewing, boxing, football and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PVT E-2 from April 3, 1962-August 23, 1962.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Robert Allen, Thomas S. Howard, Michael Howard and Rasheen Mills, all of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Veronica Howard of Warren, Ms. Kesha Bates of Campbell and Marcy Oliver of Warren; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Missy (James, Jr.) Selbe and Mrs. Victoria (Thomas) Harris, both of Warren; one brother, James E. (Evelyn) Howard, Sr. of Warren; one sister, Ms. Eunice (Robert) Patterson of Johnston; 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Charles King, Leroy King, Percy King, Alfred Bell, Marvin Howard and Wilber Howard, Jr; two sisters, Ms. Agnes Howard and Ms. Margaret Barringer and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

